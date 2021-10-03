Jason Holder, T20 World Cup reserve, makes a statement

The West Indies squad, meanwhile, includes the likes of his fellow veterans Ravi Rampaul and Roston Chase. Interestingly enough, Rampaul, last featured for the national team in the shortest format in 2015 but has been included at the back of his brilliant performance at CPL while Chase is yet to earn a T20I cap.

Veteran West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder was not included in the 15-member national team squad for the 2021 T20 World, slated to get underway from October 17, in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. He was, however, named as a reserve alongside Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell and Darren Bravo.

Holder is, however, knocking the doors of his team management for his inclusion with his consistent performance in the IPL 2021 which acts as an important platform ahead of the marquee tournament this year. In fact, among those included in the squad of the defending champion and featuring in the lucrative tournament -- Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle and Andre Russell -- it is Holder who has impressed the most.

His contribution becomes even more significant for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) as they are virtually out of the tournament and set to finish with a wooden spoon. The tall and sturdy all-rounder, however, has been at his resilient best with the franchise and returned figures of 2/32 and 3,27 apart from playing an unbeaten knock of 47 runs in his last few matches at the IPL.

It surely makes him the best-choice reserve among the West Indies all-rounders to be picked up for their title defence at the same track. He has proved himself to be the difference maker and can well and truly lift the West Indies' bid for a third title with that form.