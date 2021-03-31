Jason Roy replaces Mitch Marsh at SRH

"SunRisers Hyderabad have signed up England batsman Jason Roy as replacement for Mitchell Marsh, who has made himself unavailable for the entire season owing to personal reasons," said a statement from the IPL.

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) England batsman Jason Roy has joined SunRisers Hyderabad as replacement for Mitchell Marsh after the Australian all-rounder pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) citing personal reasons.

Marsh, who made his Indian Premier League debut in 2010 has played a total of 21 IPL games. His replacement, Jason Roy made his IPL debut in 2017 playing for Gujarat Lions & later featured for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the 2018 IPL edition. He has played a total of 8 matches and scored 179 runs with one half-century to his name.

"SunRisers Hyderabad have acquired Roy at his base price of INR 2 Crore," the statement added.

Roy made three scores in 40s for England in the recent T20I series against India and followed it up with 46 and 55 in the ODI series.

The 30-year-old will join England fellow opener Jonny Bairstow in the SRH camp.

