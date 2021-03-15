Jasprit Bumrah ties knot with Sanjana Ganesan

Bumrah on Monday tweeted the pictures of his wedding and wrote a Kahlil Gibran -- a Lebanese American writer -- quote on his timeline: "Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course."

Panaji, March 15 (IANS) India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah on Monday got married to TV sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan at a private ceremony in Goa, where a limited number of people were present.

Bumrah further added on his timeline, "Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you."

Said an acquaintance of Bumrah: "The wedding was attended by about 50, mostly family and relatives of the boy and girl, and was held at a resort here."

The wedding was not attended by India cricketers due to Covid-19, and and the attendance was limited, it has been learned.

The right-arm fast bowler is sitting out of the ongoing limited-overs series after missing the fourth and final Test against England due to his wedding preparations.

Bumrah was granted leave by the Indian cricket board after he played the third Test in Ahmedabad.

The pace bowler lives with his mother and sister in Ahmedabad.

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted, "Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 @SanjanaGanesan."

Mumbai Indians and India teammate Hardik Pandya congratulated him saying, "Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 @SanjanaGanesan ?? Wishing you a healthy and happy married life."

The Indian cricket board also wished him on twitter, "Many congratulations on the start of this beautiful journey. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness."

