Javi Martinez to leave Bayern after nine years

Now 33, Martinez was part of the Munich team that won the 2013 and 2020 trebles, and 23 titles overall during his term, reports DPA.

Munich had signed the defender in 2012 for a then club record fee of 40 million euros from Athletic Bilbao.

Munich, May 4 (IANS) Spanish veteran Javi Martinez will leave Bayern Munich after both sides mutually agreed to part ways, the Bundesliga champions said on Tuesday.

"It was a difficult decision when we signed Javi Martinez in summer 2012 because the transfer fee of 40 million euros was a record amount for us at the time. The decision was spot on," Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said.

Board member Oliver Kahn termed Martinez "an important cornerstone of our team for nine years, during which time we have made history".

Board member for sports Hasan Salihamidzic said Martinez's "track record is almost unparalleled."

President Herbert Hainer said that, "Martinez will always have a special place in the history of this club."

Martinez, whose future is not known, said: "I lived for this club, always gave everything for it, and am very happy about the many titles we won together. FC Bayern and its fans will forever be in my heart."

Bayern said that Martinez, along with David Alaba, Jermome Boateng, and coach Hansi Flick, would "be given a fitting farewell by FC Bayern in recognition of their great achievements for the club" at the end of the season.

--IANS

akm/kh