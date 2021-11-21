Jayawardena congratulates Madugalle on officiating 200 Tests

Galle [Sri Lanka], November 21 (ANI): Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardena on Sunday congratulated Ranjan Madugalle on becoming the first Match Referee to officiate in 200 Test matches.



Madugalle, who is the Chief Referee of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, reached the landmark in the ongoing first Test between Sri Lanka and the West Indies in Galle.

Taking to his Twitter, Jayawardena wrote, "Congratulations to Ranjan Madugalle who is officiating in his 200th test match today. Dear Friend who I always turn for advice. Can't be more proud of you."

Madugalle was appointed an ICC Match Referee in 1993. His first assignment was the Test between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi that December with a first ODI shortly afterwards.

A regular at all major ICC tournaments, he has served as ICC Match Referee for four ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Finals (1999, 2003, 2015 and 2019), three ICC Champions Trophy Finals (2004, 2006 and 2013) and four ICC Men's T20 World Cup Finals (2007, 2010, 2016 and 2021). (ANI)

