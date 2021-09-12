Jayawickrema, Theekshana included as Sri Lanka announce squad for T20 World Cup

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 12 (ANI): Sri Lanka on Sunday announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC men's T20 World Cup.



Dasun Shanaka will lead the side as Sri Lanka begin their campaign on October 18 against Namibia in Abu Dhabi in Group A.

"The following squad was selected by the Cricket Selection Committee to take part in the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2021, which will be played in UAE and Oman from 17th October to 14th November 2021," Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.

"The squad was approved by the Minister of Youth and Sports Honorable Namal Rajapaksa," it added.

Sri Lanka Squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya De Silva, Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrema, Lahiru Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana.

Reserves: Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Pulina Tharanga.

Sri Lanka will leave for Oman on October 3 to take part in two T20Is ahead of their participation in the ICC men's T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said the two games which will be played on October 7 and 9 will provide the visiting team with a preparation ground for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Following the two games against Oman, Sri Lanka will play in two ICC-organised World Cup warm-up games, on October 12 and 14 before commencing its T20 World Cup campaign. (ANI)

