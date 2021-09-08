  1. Sify.com
  2. Sports
  3. Others
  4. Jeev Milkha Singh becomes first golfer to be granted Dubai Golden Visa

Jeev Milkha Singh becomes first golfer to be granted Dubai Golden Visa

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Sep 8th, 2021, 16:21:07hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Joy Chakravarty
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features