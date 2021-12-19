  1. Sify.com
  2. Sports
  3. Tennis
  4. Jennifer Brady pulls out of Australian Open due to injury

Jennifer Brady pulls out of Australian Open due to injury

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, Dec 19th, 2021, 19:21:05hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Washington, Dec 19 (IANS) American tennis player Jennifer Brady has pulled out of next month's Australian Open due to a left foot injury, the tournament organisers said on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Brady reached her maiden grand slam final at last year's event at Melbourne Park, losing in straight sets to Naomi Osaka.

"Our 2021 finalist @jennifurbrady95 has withdrawn from #AusOpen 2022 due to a left foot injury. Wishing you a speedy recovery Jen," the Aus Open said in a tweet.

The world number 25 has not played since retiring from her second-round match against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati in August.

She has now joined the list of players - Karolina Pliskova, Serena Williams, Bianca Andreescu and Roger Federer in missing the tournament, which is set to be played from January 17.

--IANS

--avn/inj

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features