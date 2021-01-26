Jerome Jayaratne appointed Sri Lanka manager for Windies tour

Colombo, Jan 26 (IANS) Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has appointed Jerome Jayaratne as the 'National Team Manager' for the team's upcoming tour of West Indies.

His appointment as the team manager is an interim measure, SLC said in a statement.

Jayaratne was appointed as the present team manager Asantha De Mel has decided to step down from the position due to personal reasons, effective from the end of the England tour of Sri Lanka.