Jesse Lingard's contribution has been fantastic: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leeds [UK], Aug 31 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Jesse Lingard saying that the 26-year-old's contribution has been fantastic.

"Jesse has never been the most prolific centre forward in front of goal. If you look throughout his career he has other attributes and Jesse's contribution this season has been fantastic for me, his first day in training he has shown that he is determined to stay in the team, to show me that he wants to because [of] his application in training and in games," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.



Lingard has also found a spot in England's squad for Euro qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo showing manager Gareth Southgate has confidence in Lingard.

Solskjaer said: "I pick him, Gareth picks him, he knows he is a good player and we value him." (ANI)

