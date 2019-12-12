Jesse Tashkoff to lead New Zealand U19 World Cup squad

Christchurch [New Zealand], Dec 12 (ANI): New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Thursday announced that left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Jesse Tashkoff will lead the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020, which will be held in South Africa in January-February.

The board named the 15-member squad for the World Cup 2020. Coach Paul Wiseman said that he is expecting a highly competitive tournament and believes that the squad will bring success.



"We saw how strong the Bangladesh U19 side were that toured here recently, and we're expecting a highly competitive World Cup. We're very happy with the squad we've selected and believe the group will give us the best chance of success - but we're under no illusions how tough it's going to be," Wiseman said in an official statement.

"These boys should be proud of their selection in the U19 side but they will know the hard work is ahead of them," he added.

Squad: Jesse Tashkoff (c), Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Hayden Dickson, Joey Field, David Hancock, Simon Keene, Fergus Lellman, Nicholas Lidstone, Rhys Mariu, William O'Rourke, Ben Pomare, Quinn Sunde, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Oliver White.

New Zealand is placed in group A, along with India, Sri Lanka and Japan. They will begin their campaign against Japan in Potchefstroom on January 18. (ANI)

