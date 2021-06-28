Jharkhand CM congratulates Deepika Kumari for winning gold at Archery WC

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 28 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has congratulated archer Deepika Kumari for winning three gold medals at the Archery World Cup Stage Three in Paris.



"Many congratulations and blessings to Deepika Kumari, the daughter of Jharkhand, who made the country proud by winning 3 gold medals in a single day in the Archery World Cup," tweeted Soren.

India's ace archer Deepika Kumari completed her hat-trick of gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris on Sunday as she won the Recurve individual event by 6-0.

Deepika Kumari defeated the Russian, Elena Osipova by 6-0 in a thumping manner. This is Deepika's second individual World Cup Gold medal of 2021 and the third gold of the day as she had earlier won gold in the women's team and mixed team event as well.

Earlier the husband-wife duo of Deepika and Atanu clinched their first World Cup gold medal as a pair after defeating the Dutch pair of Gabriela Schloesser and Sjef Van Den Berg by 5-3 after a set down.

At the start of the day, India women's recurve team comprising of Deepika Kumari, Komalika Bari, and Ankita Bhakat bagged a gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in the French capital.

The team defeated Mexico 5-1 in the finals. On Saturday, Abhishek Verma opened the Indian tally at World Cup by clinching his second individual World Cup gold. Abhishek emerged victorious after beating USA's Kris Schaff in a shoot-off to win the gold medal. (ANI)

