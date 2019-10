"Owing to an injury sustained in friendly game against @NEUtdFC, @SandeshJhingan has been ruled out from the forthcoming @FIFAWorldCup qualifier against Bangladesh on October 15. We wish him a speedy recovery," the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said in a tweet.

India played out a 1-1 draw against NorthEast United (NEUFC) in a friendly match on Wednesday at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Jhingan limped off around the 10th minute mark after he went down holding his ankle.