Jimmy Peirson, Ben Cutting powers Brisbane Heat to five-wicket victory

Brisbane [Australia], Jan 9 (ANI): Jimmy Peirson and Ben Cutting's powerful knocks propel Brisbane Heat to a five-wicket victory over Hobart Hurricanes in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) at Brisbane Cricket Ground here on Thursday.

Chasing 127 runs, openers Tom Banton and Max Bryant started cautiously and put on 34 runs for the first wicket.

In the fifth over, Qais Ahmad gave first blow to the Heat's after he dismissed Banton (17). Chris Lynn then joined Bryant on the field for a brief time. Both partnered for 18 runs, before the dismissal of Bryant (28).Heat's suffered a middle-order crash, reducing them to 71-5 in 11 overs. However, wicket-keeper batsman Jimmy Peirson and Ben Cutting scripted a fairy tale for the Heat.Both batsmen smashed the bowlers out of the park, helping the side to remain alive in the game.Cutting smashed a six in the second ball of the 19th over, powering Heat's to a five-wicketwin. Peirson and Cutting remained unbeaten on 23 and 43 respectively.Earlier after opting to bat first, Hurricanes did not start well and lost opener Caleb Jewell (5) in the second over of the game.Simon Milenko joined Matthew Wade at the crease. The duo stitched a brief partnership of 26 runs, which was broken by Matt Renshaw.Hurricanes lost George Bailey (0), David Miller (2), and Ben McDermott (2) in quick succession, leading to 59-5 in ninth over.Skipper Wade kept playing short and brought up his half-century. However, Ben Cutting dismissed well settle Wade (61) in 15th over. In the end overs, Hurricane lost the rhythm and just managed to score 126 runs.Ben Cutting was adjudged as the player of the match title. (ANI)