Jitendra Singh inspects proposed site for Arun Jaitley Memorial Sports Stadium in J-K's Hiranagar

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 6 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region and Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday inspected the proposed site for construction of Arun Jaitley Memorial Sports Complex at Hiranagar.



While having a first-hand appraisal of the status of the required land for the construction of Multiplex stadia, Jitendra Singh was informed that due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the expected pace of work is not achieved and it has resulted in a delay of taking up of land acquisition and related formalities.

Jitendra Singh also directed Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council and DC Kathua to speed up the land-related formalities and hand over it to the authorities at the earliest.

Giving details of the prestigious project, Singh said that the complex will be one of the biggest sports stadium which will be a great addition to the sports landscape of not only Jammu and Kashmir but of the country.

He said that the sports complex will have an international cricket stadium and allied sports facilities and once completed it will provide good exposure to the sporting talent of the entire Jammu and Kashmir who can nurture their skills.

Pertinently, the Union Ministry of Youth and Sports has approved the project with facilities like cricket stadium, hockey turf, athletics turf, football Turf, skating rink, boxing ring, swimming pool, etc.

Raghav Langer, Jammu Divisional Commissioner, Mahan Singh, Kathua District Development Council Chairperson, Rahul Yadav Deputy Commissioner, Nuzhat Gull, Secretary J-K Sports Council were all present and some elected local ULB and PRI representatives were also present during the inspection. (ANI)

