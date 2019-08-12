Joe Gomez says Liverpool is hungry for silverware

Leeds [UK], Aug 12 (ANI): Ahead of the UEFA Super Cup clash against Chelsea, Liverpool's Joe Gomez said that they are hungry to get their hands on a piece of silverware.

Manchester City defeated Liverpool on penalties in the FA Community Shield on August 4. However, Liverpool made a solid comeback as they registered a 4-1 victory over Norwich City in their Premier League opening match.



"I think [the Community Shield] would have been nice but we lost the way we did, which was unfortunate. I think now that just made us even hungrier to get our hands on a piece of silverware again. I think that's going to be our aim this year, just to get as much silverware as possible," the club's official website quoted Gomez as saying.

"Hopefully we can do it, but it's obviously against a tough side and we know it won't be easy. We're looking forward to it," he added.

Although Liverpool got a status of continental champions, Gomez said they see themselves as underdogs.

"Obviously it's a label that's given now that we achieved what we did last season. I think the main thing in our minds is that we still see ourselves as underdogs, we still see ourselves as a hungry team that hasn't achieved what we want to achieve yet," Gomez said.

Liverpool will compete against Chelsea on August 15. (ANI)

