Jongwe rattles Pakistan as Zimbabwe win

Harare, April 23 (IANS) Right-arm pacer Luke Jongwe took four wickets, including that of the dangerous Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, to help Zimbabwe defeat Pakistan by 19 runs in the second T20 International and level the series 1-1 on Friday.

In a low-scoring match, where the home team could score only 118 for nine in the allotted 20 overs, Zimbabwe bundled out the visitors for 99 runs to register their maiden T20I win against Pakistan.