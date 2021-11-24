Jonty Rhodes, Boman Irani send wishes to Formula Woman India participants

Formula Woman India gives an opportunity to women drivers to be in the McLaren driving seat in 2022. AutoGuru India along with Formula Woman UK are bringing this platform to India.

Vadodara, Nov 24 (IANS) Legendary South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes and Bollywood star Boman Irani on Wednesday conveyed their best wishes to the participants of Formula Woman India, which is taking place here.

Ahead of the event, Jonty said, "A huge shout out to all the participants of Formula Woman India. This is the biggest platform for women in India. 22 of you with diverse backgrounds will be assessed on your driving ability, your physical fitness, your driving ability, your physical fitness, your reactions, your communications, wow! This really is incredible."

Boman stated, "I wish I could be there personally and give you some tips, not on fitness (smiles) but some tips, so have a great day tomorrow and lots of fun and make the most of it. Good luck to each and every one of you."

The two-day event, which is organised at Erda's Speedway, will give women drivers a platform to make a career in motorsport. The three winners from India will further progress to the UK leg where they will compete with 47 other Women from across the 28 participating countries.

