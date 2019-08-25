Jordan Henderson elated over Liverpool's 3-1 win against Arsenal

Liverpool [UK], Aug 25 (ANI): Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson is elated over his club's 3-1 win against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, saying that "it was a really good performance' from the side.

It was Arsenal's first defeat in this season's Premier League. Liverpool have till now won all their three matches in the tournament.



"Yes, of course. Another three points against a good side, a good performance - so, overall, delighted with the game. They started really well and won both their games so we knew it would be difficult," the club's official website quoted Henderson as saying when asked if he was satisfied with the display.

"But we knew if we did the right things, played to our strengths, defended really well and were clinical in front of goal, then we'd hurt them. We managed to do that, so overall it was a really good performance," he added.

Liverpool's Joel Matip scored the opening goal of the match in the 41st minute followed by Mohamed Salah's incredible two goals in the 49 and 58 minute. Arsenal's only goal came from Lucas Torreira in the 85th minute.

Liverpool will now compete against Burnley on August 31. (ANI)

