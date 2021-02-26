Jordan Henderson undergoes surgery on groin injury

Liverpool [UK], February 26 (ANI): Liverpool on Friday announced that Jordan Henderson has undergone an operation after suffering a groin injury during the club's Premier League clash against Everton. The captain was withdrawn after half an hour of the match on February 20 as he was unable to continue.



"Liverpool can confirm Jordan Henderson has undergone an operation on the injury he sustained during last weekend's Merseyside derby with Everton," the club said in a statement.

"...Following further assessment with the club's medical team, Henderson has successfully had a corrective procedure carried out on the adductor injury. He will begin a rehabilitation programme immediately," the statement added.

The club said although no specific timescale has been being placed upon his return, the 30-year-old is ruled out initially until after the March international break.

"Henderson's recovery will be closely monitored by the club's medical department and his progression during his rehab work will determine when he is able to resume full training," the statement concluded.

Liverpool is currently placed on the sixth spot on the Premier League table with 40 points, 19 points behind the table-toppers. The team will next play against Sheffield United on March 1. (ANI)

