Jos Buttler is at the forefront of change in the game: Eoin Morgan

Dubai, Oct 31 (IANS) England skipper Eoin Morgan gave one of the best compliments a skipper could give his team-mate, saying that Jos Buttler was "at the forefront of change in the game", after the wicketkeeper-batter hammered an unbeaten 32-ball 71 as he single-handedly guided the former World T20 champions to a massive eight-wicket victory over Australia in their ICC T20 World Cup 'Super 12' game.

Morgan said that Buttler wasn't just propelling England through the T20 World Cup, he was also changing the way the game is played. Buttler's innings was highlighted by 23 runs scored over long-on, including three huge sixes through that region that travelled more than 90 metres.

Buttler hit five fours and five sixes during the 32-ball blitzkrieg, and highlighted the impact he's having on the entire sport. "I think he's certainly one of our players -- there are a few of them, that are at the forefront of change in the game," said Morgan during the post-match press conference on Saturday night.

"He's one of the best players in the game but yet he's still trying to improve his game and get better against every single bowler that he faces."

Against the West Indies on October 23, chasing a paltry 55, Buttler struck an unbeaten 24 as England demolished the defending champions by six wickets with more than 11 overs to spare.

"It's not just targeting bowlers that might suit him, it's every bowler. When you've got guys that are at the forefront of change within the game and like positive change, taking-the-game-forward type stuff, it says a lot about the guy."

Buttler starred with the bat but it was England's superb display with ball in hand -- for the third game in a row -- that laid the foundation for a landmark victory.

