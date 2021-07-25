Joseph, Pooran star as Windies defeat Aus in 2nd ODI to level series

Bridgetown [Barbados], July 25 (ANI): Alzarri Joseph's three-wicket haul and Nicholas Pooran's unbeaten 59-run knock helped West Indies defeat Australia by four wickets in the second ODI of the three-match series on Saturday (local time) here at the Kensington Oval.



With this win, the Windies have levelled the three-match series at 1-1 and the series decider will be played on Monday.

Chasing 188, Windies were also restricted to 72/5 and the match was on a knife's edge but lower down the order, Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran played sensibly to take the hosts to a position of safety.

Holder was dismissed after playing a knock of 52, but Pooran stayed unbeaten to guide Windies over the line by four wickets and 72 balls to spare.

Earlier, three wickets each by Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein helped Windies bundle out Australia for just 187 inside 48 overs.

Batting first, Australia got off to a horrendous start as the visitors lost their first six wickets just 45 runs on the board and they were put on the back foot straight away.

It was Matthew Wade (36), Mitchell Starc (19), Adam Zampa (36), and Wes Agar (41) who scored runs lower down the order to take Australia's score past the 180-run mark.

Brief Scores: Australia 187 all out (Wes Agar 41, Adam Zampa 36, Alzarri Joseph 3-39); West Indies 191/6 (Nicholas Pooran 59*, Jason Holder 52, Mitchell Starc 3-26). (ANI)

