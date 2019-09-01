Josh Hazlewood wants to play both remaining Ashes Test matches

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 1 (ANI): Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood said he wants to feature in both the remaining Ashes Test matches and is 'feeling really good'.

"I can't see why not unless we bowl a mountain of overs in the next game but body's feeling really good and happy to play both if possible," Cricket.com.au quoted Hazlewood as saying.



After missing the first Ashes Test match, Hazlewood played in both the next two matches and displayed a brilliant performance. He clinched nine wickets in the third Ashes Test match.

However, despite Hazlewood's performance England managed to register a one-wicket victory and consequently, levelled the Ashes series by 1-1.

The fourth Ashes Test match between Australia and England will commence from September 4. (ANI)

