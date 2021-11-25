Jr Hockey World Cup: Argentina, Netherlands, Spain rain goals as records tumble

The first three matches on the second day of the competition produced 48 goals with Argentina setting the record for the win by the biggest margin before Spain rewrote it.

Bhubaneswar, Nov 25 (IANS) In a goal-fest at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021, the record for biggest margin of victory was set twice within hours as big guns Argentina, The Netherlands and Spain thrashed lower-ranked teams at the Kalinga Stadium on Thursday.

Argentina, who won the title in 2005, set the ball rolling with a 14-0 win against African minnows Egypt, in the process setting India's record for the biggest win that India had set in beating Singapore 13-0 in the Junior World Cup in 1982.

The Netherlands then handed South Korea a 12-5 thrashing to set the record for most goals in a match as both teams combined to produce 17 goals.

Spain, who had defeated India in a penalty shoot-out to win their lone bronze medal in 2005, then handed the United States an absolute shellacking, handing them a 17-0 verdict to set the record for a win with the biggest margin and equalling the record for most goals scored in a match.

Miles Bukkens of the Netherlands was the star of the day as he blasted home five goals including a hat-trick while Gerard Clapes of Spain scored four goals on the day it rained goals at the Kalinga stadium.

Argentina rode on a hattrick by Facundo Zarate and a brace of goals each by Lautaro Domene, and Bautista Capurro to hand Egypt a 14-0 thrashing in a Pool D match.

The remaining seven goals were shared between them by Francisco Ruiz, Franco Agostini, Ignacio Nardolillo, Mendez Lucio, Joaquin Kruger, Stellato Bruno, and Joaquin Toscani -- scoring a goal each.

In the Pool C encounter, it was Korea who went ahead in the 7th minute when Jeong Jun-Seong converted a penalty corner in the 7th minute. The Dutch levelled the score three minutes later through Sheldon Schouten off a penalty stroke.

Bukkens scored his first goal in the 13th minute but Korea levelled scores a minute later when Jun-Seong made it 2-2 by converting a penalty corner. The Dutch took control from there on as they scored six goals between 16 to 36 minutes before the Koreans reduced the margin again (8-3). The Netherlands added four more goals to their tally in the last quarter while Korea got two as the Oranje emerged 12-5 winners.

Spain were absolutely dominant against the United States as Clapes scored four goals while Pepe Cunhill and Eduard De Ignacio-Simo scored a treble each while Guillermo Fortuno and Manuel Rodriguez scored a brace each as Spain crushed the United States, not allowing them many chances.

Results

Argentina beat Egypt 14-0

Netherlands beat Korea 12-5

Spain beat United States 17-0

