Jr National Boxing C'ships: Services emerge champions

Services finished at the top position with 64 points as they won five gold, four silver and two bronze, while Haryana secured the second place with 48 points, winning four gold, two silver and two bronze medals. Chandigarh took the third spot with two gold, a silver and a bronze as secured 27 points.

Sonipat, July 31 (IANS) Services boxers warded off a strong challenge from Haryana to clinch the title in the Junior Boys National Championships here at the Delhi Public School on Saturday.

In the 52kg light bantamweight final, Services' Nikhil beat Rohit Yadav of Uttar Pradesh in a one-sided bout that saw the former control the proceedings from the beginning.

The other four Services gold medallists were, Akash (54kg), Preet (63kg), Ankush (66kg) and Naksh Beniwal (75kg).

The best bout of the day was between Chandigarh's Krrish Pal and Services' Harsh in the 46kg final as both the boxers exchanged mighty blows and attacked relentlessly, but Krrish prevailed 3-2. Krrish was adjudged the 'Most Promising Boxer of the Tournament'.

The other boxer from Chandigarh to win gold was Rohit Chamoli (48kg) as he defeated Services' Neeru 5-0.

Haryana's Anshul (57kg), Yashwardhan Singh (60kg), Gaurav Saini (70kg) and Bharat (80kg) won their respective final bouts and claimed the gold medal.

