Jr National Boxing: Mahi Raghav cruises into final

Mahi, who clinched back-to-back gold medals at Khelo India Youth Games in 2019 and 2020, had to work hard as she secured a close-fought 3-2 victory in the semifinals. Mahi will now take on Punjab's Arshdeep Kaur in the gold-medal match on Saturday. Arshdeep advanced into the final with 5-0 victory against Andhra Pradesh's Deepika Sundi.

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Two-time Khelo India Youth Games champion Mahi Raghav made her way into the 63kg final defeating Rajasthan's Nikita in the Junior Girls National Boxing Championships at the Delhi Public School in Sonipat on Friday.

Haryana boxers pulled off yet another sensational show as they secured a place in the final of each weight category ensuring an all-win record on day five of the event. Apart from Mahi, Muskan (46kg), Vishu Rathee (48kg), Neha (50kg), Tanu (52kg), Aarzoo (54kg), Anchal Saini (57kg), Kanishka Maan (60kg), Saneha (66kg), Rudrika (70kg), Pranjal Yadav (75kg), Sanjana (80kg), Kirti (+81kg) were the other Haryana boxers to progress into the final in their respective categories.

The final matches will take place on Saturday.

Meanwhile the semifinals of the Junior Boys National Boxing Championships saw Services maintaining their fine run as nine of their boxers - Harsh (46kg), Neeru (48kg), Nikhil (52kg), Ashish (54kg), Preet Malik (63kg), Ankush Panghal (66kg), Jackson Singh Laishram (70kg), Naksh Beniwal (75kg) and Rhythm Sangawan (+80kg) - entered the final.

For Haryana, Anshul (57kg), Yashwardhan Singh (60kg), Gagandeep (66kg), Gaurav Saini (70kg), Ishan Kataria (75kg) and Bharat Njoon (+80kg) will be seen competing for gold in their respective categories.

The best performers from the event will be selected for the 2021 ASBC youth and junior boxing championships, to take place in Dubai from August 17 to 31.

