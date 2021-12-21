Jr national hockey: Delhi, Bihar, J&K register crucial wins

Kovilpatti (Tamil Nadu), Dec 21 (IANS) Delhi Hockey and Hockey Bihar scored big wins to secure their places in the quarter-finals of the 11th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship here on Tuesday. Delhi Hockey outplayed Hockey Gujarat 14-1 while Hockey Bihar defeated Assam Hockey 6-1 to reach the last-eight stage.

Hockey Jammu & Kashmir and Hockey Jharkhand bagged crucial wins, while Manipur Hockey drew against Le Puducherry Hockey in other matches on the sixth day of the competition on Tuesday.

In Pool F, Hockey Jammu & Kashmir edged out Hockey Himachal 3–1 with Zahid Shabir (5'), Captain Gagandeep Singh (20'), and Arun Preet Singh (34') scoring for them. Captain Mohit Sharma (11') pulled one goal back for Hockey Himachal.

In Pool G, Delhi Hockey made it three wins out of three with a 14–1 win over Hockey Gujarat. Nitin (30', 37', 54'), Rahul (23', 52'), Sahil Kumar (46', 52'), Govind Singh Bisht (7'), Ganesh (17'), Nand Kishor (18'), Zainul Samar (21'), Manmeet Singh (23'), Abhinandan (46') and Captain Rohit (49') together racked up the goals for Delhi Hockey. Vikas Yadav (9') got on the score sheet for Hockey Gujarat.

In the second match in Pool G, Manipur Hockey and Le Puducherry Hockey split ten goals between themselves to draw 5–5. Khangembam Somikant Singh (26', 43'), Waribam Nirajkumar Singh (56', 59') and Gurumayum Dingku Sharma (21') scored for Manipur Hockey, while T. Manikkavasagan (36', 43', 49'), J. Jayaprathap (5'), and Captain Suriya S (29') scored for Le Puducherry Hockey.

In Pool H, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Goans Hockey 11–1. Aseem Aind (8', 56'), Budu Mundu (42', 51'), captain Ashim Tirkey (8'), Manohar Mundu (18'), Prem Kerketta (28'), Flabius Tirkey (34'), Wilsan Lakra (45'), David Minz (50') and Abhishek Guria (52') notched the goals for Hockey Jharkhand. Captain Sahil Chari (4') scored for Goans Hockey.

In the second Pool H encounter, Hockey Bihar defeated Assam Hockey 6–1. Rohit Lama (32', 46') bagged a brace for Hockey Bihar, while captain Sachin Dungdung (6'), Sanchit Horo (25'), Subal Kerketta (41'), and Turtan Minz (55') all chimed in with one goal each. Neck Ali (42') pulled one goal back for Assam Hockey in the third quarter.

This completed the league proceedings, setting up the quarter-final lineup which will have Hockey Chandigarh taking on Hockey Punjab; Hockey Haryana facing Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu; Uttar Pradesh Hockey taking on Delhi Hockey and Hockey Association of Odisha playing Hockey Bihar on Wednesday.

