Jr World C'ships: Sheuli breaks 6 weightlifting records, wins silver

With a total lift of 313 kg, the 19-year-old West Bengal lifter set three senior national records and three in the junior group.

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) India's Achinta Sheuli broke six national weightlifting records, including three in the senior group, on his way to silver-medal winning performance in the men's 73kg category of the Junior World Championships in Tashkent on Wednesday.

Sheuli lifted 141 kg in snatch to improve the previous senior national record of 140kg, set last year by N. Ajith of Tamil Nadu. It was also better than his own junior national record of 139 kg, set last month during the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent.

In clean and jerk, Sheuli lifted 172 kg. His performance was better than previous senior and junior national records of 170 kg.

Sheuli's total lift of 313 kg was the senior as well as junior national record. The old senior record was 310 kg while the previous junior record was 309 kg.

On Tuesday, 18-year-old Jeremy Lalrinnunga of India missed finishing on the podium in the men's 67 kg. The 2018 Youth Olympic champion in 62kg lifted 135 kg in snatch and 165 kg in clean and jerk for a total of 300 kg to finish fourth.

--IANS

nns/qma