JSW Sports add Axar Patel and Kagiso Rabada to talent management roster

Mumbai [India], September 21 (ANI): JSW Sports, the sports arm of the JSW Group conglomerate, on Tuesday announced the additions of India all-rounder Axar Patel and South African pace bowling sensation Kagiso Rabada to its roster of exclusively managed athletes. The firm will now manage all commercial interests and marketing rights for the talented Axar and the 26-year-old Johannesburg-born Rabada.



Both Axar and Rabada are part of their countries' respective T20 World Cup squads, which is scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman this year. The duo join Delhi Capitals teammate Rishabh Pant as cricketers signed exclusively by JSW Sports, which also manages top Indian Olympic athletes like Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik.

As part of the multi-year agreement, JSW Sports will manage Axar and Rabada's image positioning and all their commercial engagements, including brand endorsements, appearances, social media monetisation and business deals.

Speaking about his signing with JSW Sports, Axar Patel said, "I have seen first-hand the commitment that JSW Sports has towards the professional development of sports and sportspersons and am thrilled to join their roster of talent. I am going through a good run of form and having made my Test debut earlier this year, I feel positive about this phase of my career. As I look to continue to do my best on the field, I am confident the team at JSW Sports will be the right fit for me off the pitch."

"I'm excited to be joining the JSW family and I'm looking forward to growing and developing my brand in India with JSW as my partner. In business, as in cricket, strong partnerships are key to success and I believe JSW is the right partner for me," Rabada said, after signing with JSW Sports.

On the company's latest talent signing, JSW Sports Chief Executive Mustafa Ghouse said, "We are very excited to be adding Axar and Kagiso to our talent management roster. We're looking forward to working closely with the both of them." (ANI)

