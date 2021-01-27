Judge Yacoob steps down as CSA interim board chairman

Johannesburg [South Africa], January 27 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) interim board chairman Judge Yacoob has stepped down following the publication of a telephone conversation between him and a South African journalist, in which Yacoob used abusive language.



"The Board of CSA has noted the publication of the recorded telephone conversation between Judge Yacoob and a Sunday Times journalist. The incident is deeply regrettable and the Board has accepted Judge Yacoob's sincere expression of remorse," CSA said in a statement.

"In the circumstances, Judge Yacoob has stepped down from the Board of CSA. He has done so to protect the integrity of the Board and in the best interests of cricket," it added.

Dr Stavros Nicolaou will lead the Board until the end of its tenure. CSA said the Board will continue to work towards fulfilling the mandate given to it by Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa, which includes the implementation of the Nicholson report and convening the CSA AGM. (ANI)

