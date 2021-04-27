Julian Nagelsmann to become Bayern Munich's head coach

Munich [Germany], April 27 (ANI): FC Bayern on Tuesday appointed Julian Nagelsmann as their new head coach.

The Bavarian-born 33-year-old will move to Munich from RB Leipzig on July 1, 2021, ahead of the new season, signing a five-year contract with the German record champions until June 30, 2026.



"This comes after FC Bayern agreed to current head coach Hansi Flick's request to have his contract terminated on June 30, 2021, two years earlier than its original expiry date," Bayern Munich said in its official statement.

Under Hansi Flick, Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, and UEFA Champions League in the 2019-20 season, and as a result, the side completed the continental treble for the second time in the club's history.

He was also named as the German Football Manager of the Year by sports magazine kicker and he also won the UEFA Men's Coach of the Year Award.

The following season, he led Bayern to win the 2020 UEFA Super Cup against Sevilla.

On April 17 this year, Flick announced that he had told the club he wanted to leave at the end of the season.

Bayern Munich is currently at the top of the Bundesliga standings with 71 points from 31 games and the side is seven points ahead of second-placed RB Leipzig. (ANI)

