July 23: Team India Schedule at Tokyo Olympics

Source :SIFY
Author :SIFY
Last Updated: Mon, Jul 12th, 2021, 18:38:46hrs
Deepika Kumari

Tokyo Olympics 2020 is just around the corner despite having suffered a year's setback due to the Covid pandemic. It opens on July 23 featuring 33  competitions and 339 events. More than 11,200 athletes participating from 206 nations will be vying for approximately 5,000 gold, silver and bronze medals.

Though the world's biggest sports competition -- Olympics 2020 -- officially opens on July 23, with the opening ceremony, some events  will be held on July 21 and 22. Tokyo Olympics is set to conclude on August 8 2021, with the closing ceremony.

Let's take a look at Team India's events and timings (IST) on the day of the opening ceremony.

Schedule for July 23

Archery

Women's Individual Ranking Round 
Timing: 5:30am to 7:30am 
Team India: Deepika Kumari

Men's Individual Ranking Round 
Timing: 9:30am to 11:30am 
Team India: Atanu Das, Praveen Yadav, Tarundeep Rai

