July 23: Team India Schedule at Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics 2020 is just around the corner despite having suffered a year's setback due to the Covid pandemic. It opens on July 23 featuring 33 competitions and 339 events. More than 11,200 athletes participating from 206 nations will be vying for approximately 5,000 gold, silver and bronze medals.

Though the world's biggest sports competition -- Olympics 2020 -- officially opens on July 23, with the opening ceremony, some events will be held on July 21 and 22. Tokyo Olympics is set to conclude on August 8 2021, with the closing ceremony.

Let's take a look at Team India's events and timings (IST) on the day of the opening ceremony.

Schedule for July 23

Archery

Women's Individual Ranking Round

Timing: 5:30am to 7:30am

Team India: Deepika Kumari

Men's Individual Ranking Round

Timing: 9:30am to 11:30am

Team India: Atanu Das, Praveen Yadav, Tarundeep Rai