July 23: Team India Schedule at Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics 2020 is just around the corner despite having suffered a year's setback due to the Covid pandemic. It opens on July 23 featuring 33 competitions and 339 events. More than 11,200 athletes participating from 206 nations will be vying for approximately 5,000 gold, silver and bronze medals.
Let's take a look at Team India's events and timings (IST) on the day of the opening ceremony.
Schedule for July 23
Archery
Women's Individual Ranking Round
Timing: 5:30am to 7:30am
Team India: Deepika Kumari
Men's Individual Ranking Round
Timing: 9:30am to 11:30am
Team India: Atanu Das, Praveen Yadav, Tarundeep Rai