June 25 is a Red Letter Day for Indian cricket: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah has said that June 25 is a Red Letter Day for Indian Cricket.



It was on June 25, 1932, that India began its Test journey under CK Nayudu's captaincy at Lord's and it was also on the same day that Kapil Dev became the first Indian captain to lift the Cricket World Cup in 1983 after beating West Indies.

"June 25 is a Red Letter Day for Indian Cricket. On this day in 1932, India began its Test journey under CK Nayudu's captaincy at @HomeOfCricket, the historic venue where @therealkapildev's men produced a magical performance in 1983 to bring home the World Cup," Jay Shah tweeted.

India's national cricket team became the sixth team to be granted Test status after they played their first match at Lord's in 1932. The match was given Test status despite being played over only 3 days. India was all out for 187 in the last innings and lost by 158 runs to host England. From 1932 India had to wait until 1952, almost 20 years for its first Test victory.

Jump forward to 1983, Lord's was again the focal point as India beat two-time World Cup winners West Indies by 43 runs to lift the coveted trophy.

Batting first, India was bowled out for 183 in 54.5 overs, with Kris Srikkanth top-scoring with 38. Considering the talent in the Windies' ranks, the total looked fairly chaseable. However, fine bowling from India's bowling attack helped the team skittle out Clive Lloyd's West Indies for just 140.

Mohinder Amarnath and Madan Lal were the stars with the ball, taking three wickets apiece as India recorded a historic 43-run victory.

India has won the title two times, first in 1983 and then in 2011. MS Dhoni captained the 2011 team to win their second title after 28 years. Australia has won the tournament five times (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015). (ANI)

