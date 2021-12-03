Junior Men's Hockey WC: India suffer 2-4 loss against Germany in semis

Bhubaneswar, Dec 3 (IANS) Defending Champions India suffered a crushing 2-4 defeat against six-time title-winners Germany in the second semifinal of the 2021 FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium, here on Friday.

In the final on Sunday, Germany will be up against Argentina, who beat France 3-1 in penalty shoot-out in the first semifinal, earlier in the day.