Junior national hockey: Raja Karan, MP Academy to meet in final

Bhopal, Oct 26 (IANS) Raja Karan Hockey Academy will take on Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy in the final of the 1st Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021 after they won their respective semi-final matches with ease here on Tuesday.

In the first semi-final, Raja Karan Hockey Academy edged out Namdhari XI 5-3 in a thriller to reach the final of the inaugural edition of the tournament. Lovepreet Singh (21', 33', 60') bagged a fine hat-trick, while Agyapal (12') and Mahakdeep Singh (16') contributed a goal each for Raja Karan Hockey Academy. Whereas Mokhram (34', 45') netted twice and Captain Rajinder Singh (36') scored a goal for Namdhari XI.