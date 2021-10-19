Junior nationals hockey: Big wins for Naval TAta Academy, Namdhari XI

Bhopal, Oct 19 (IANS) Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur, Namdhari XI, Mumbai Schools Sports Association, Ghumanhera Riser's Academy, and SAI Academy (Kolkata) registered wins in their respective matches on the second day of the 1st Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021 here on Tuesday.

In the first match of the second day, Naval Tata Hockey Academy from Jamshedpur thrashed Berar Hockey Academy (Vidarbha), Amravati 15-0. Atish Dodrai (4', 6', 10', 29', 38') scored five goals, Sem Munda (15', 40', 42', 54') scored four, while Sajal Saxena (24', 30') netted twice in the Pool A match. Jaymasih Tuti (9'), Niyaren Champiya (18'), Sandeep Surin (56'), and Simon Bodra (57') also got on the scoresheet for Naval Tata Hockey Academy-Jamshedpur.

In Pool B, Namdhari XI registered a massive 20-0 win against Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta. Captain Rajinder Singh (6', 9', 14', 29', 34', 48', 49') and Maninder Singh (10', 39', 40', 44', 50', 59') wreaked havoc, scoring 13 goals among themselves. Mokhran (34', 54', 55') bagged a fine hat-trick, while Harwinder Singh (3'), Gurshant Singh (13'), Mahavir Singh (22') and Rohit Rana (33') contributed a goal each in the goalfest.

In Pool C, Mumbai Schools Sports Association emerged with a clinical 4-2 win over Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy. Akash Rai (2'), Moses David Alexander (43'), Rhythm Bhavesh Mamnia (47'), and Pawan Babulal Samantrai (56') were the goalscorers for Mumbai Schools Sports Association. Whereas, Segari Kumar Babu (17') and Syed Abdul Aziz (41') got on the scoresheet for Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy.

Following their narrow defeat on the opening day, Ghumanhera Riser's Academy bounced back in style to claim a comprehensive 8-0 win against Matasahib Kaur Hockey Academy Jarkhar- Ludhiana in the Pool D match. Pankaj (29', 51', 53') starred with a hat-trick, Patcha Tharum Kumar (15', 58') bagged a brace, and Dinesh (4'), Lalit Kumar (24') and Harshdeep Singh (34') chipped in with a goal each for Ghumanhera Riser's Academy.

SAI-Academy (Kolkata) registered their second straight win in the tournament, defeating Citizen Hockey XI 8-0 in Pool E fixture. Angad Bir Singh (3', 6') and Suresh Mahto (27', 28) netted twice, while Ankit Goud (26'), Kallu Ali (28'), Gagan Rajbhar (29'), and Anurud Bhengra (51') scored a goal each for SAI-Academy (Kolkata).

In Pool E, Markandeshwar Hockey Academy made a late comeback against HIM Academy to earn a 2-2 draw in what was the last match of the day. Deepu Rawat (27') and Mohd Idris (43') had given HIM Academy a 2-0 lead going into the final quarter, but Markandeshwar Hockey Academy snatched a point at the end, courtesy of goals from Aashish (53') and Lovepreet Singh (54').

--IANS

bsk