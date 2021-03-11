Junior NBA program returns with an aim to develop game at grassroots level

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): The National Basketball Association (NBA) on Thursday announced the return of the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program for boys and girls across India. The 12-week live series -- which will be conducted via Zoom and is free for anyone who wants to attend -- tipped off Saturday with a live Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA clinic hosted by Chicago Sky guard Sydney Colson of the WNBA.



The series will feature NBA, WNBA and NBA G League players, legends and coaches engaging participants in skill development, leadership and life skills sessions every Saturday morning. Two-time NBA All-Star Roy Hibbert will host the next live Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA clinic on Saturday.

For information on how to join each session, aspiring players and their families can follow the NBA's social media channels in India on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program will also provide pre-recorded training videos and content to PE teachers and coaches at participating schools, providing year-round development opportunities for aspiring players through digital platforms.

Returning for the eighth consecutive year, the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program is a comprehensive youth development initiative that aims to develop the game at the grassroots level and apply the core values of basketball -- teamwork, respect, determination and community -- to positively impact the lives of boys and girls in India.

Since its launch in 2013, the program has reached more than 11 million youth from more than 13,000 schools across 34 cities and has trained more than 13,000 physical education instructors nationwide.

During the 2019-20 season, the NBA and its teams reached 14.5 million youth around the world through in-person events and clinics, before transitioning to virtual programming and online youth basketball development events that have generated more than 210 million views from youth players and fans in 118 countries. (ANI)

