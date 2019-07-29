Jurgen Klopp hails Harvey Elliott

Leeds [UK], July 29 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lavishly praised Harvey Elliott, who made his debut on Sunday against Napoli, saying that the 16-year-old is a 'fine, fine footballer'.

"He needs game time, we will see where he gets that but he is obviously a fine, fine footballer and that's why we were really interested," Goal.com quoted.



Elliott played for the final 11 minutes during Liverpool's 0-3 defeat at the hands of Napoli.

Klopp also said: "I could say so many positive things about the boy, we signed him, he came here, he decided for us and could have gone pretty much everywhere but he wanted to be part of Liverpool."

Elliott was just 16 years and 30 days when he was introduced as a substitute for Fulham against Wolves last season, making him the youngest player in the Premier League.

"The stories with the boy start early and already he is the youngest ever Premier League player and has broken quite a few records because of his talent," he said. (ANI)

