Just wanted to bat as long as possible: Padikkal

Padikkal, who scored his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century in Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) 10-wicket win on Friday, got to 80 runs off 36 balls in the first 10 overs while Kohli was on 26 off 24 balls at the same stag.

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Devdutt Padikkal was the more aggressive batsman for much of his unbeaten 181-run partnership with Virat Kohli against Rajasthan Royals but he said that it was just a case of the pair complementing each other well.

"We were complementing each other well throughout the innings, rotating the strike well. As we went on, we got better and better. It was just about trying to make sure we batted as long as possible and took the game out," said Padikkal in the post-match press conference.

Kohli accelerated after that point, eventually finishing the match unbeaten on 72 off 47 balls. Padikkal said that he had asked the RCB captain to finish the innings off.

"I was just looking to finish the game off. We wanted to get the win as early as possible and when I was out there I wasn't really thinking about the hundred. I wanted to make sure that we won the game and that is what I told Virat as well, I asked him to go for it because for me it was more important that we won," said Padikkal.

