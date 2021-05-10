Juve could be excluded from Serie A: Italian football chief

Rome, May 10 (IANS) Juventus could be kicked out of Serie A if they are still officially members of the Super League by the deadline to register for next season, Italian federation (FIGC) chief Gabriele Gravina said on Monday.

The 67-year-old Gravina said he would be sorry for the fans, but rules are rules and would apply to all, reports DPA.

Gravina also spoke about Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona who, along with Juventus, make up the three of 12 Super League clubs not to fully abandon the project.

"Three, Juventus among them, are resistant," said Gravina, who also wished for "this tug of war" to end soon.

European governing body UEFA has also threatened to punish the three clubs who said in a statement at the weekend that they were being pressured in an "unacceptable way."

--IANS

akm/