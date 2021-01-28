  1. Sify.com
  4. Juve ease past SPAL to set up Inter clash in Coppa Italia

Last Updated: Thu, Jan 28th, 2021, 08:57:03hrs
Rome, Jan 28 (IANS) Juventus have moved into the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Serie B side SPAL, with four different players on target.

The Bianconeri will go on to face Inter Milan, who knocked out city rivals AC Milan 2-1 on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

On Wednesday evening, the Old Lady rested talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and made sweeping changes to the starting line-up, as Gianluigi Buffon, who celebrates his 43rd birthday on Thursday, started in goal, while Matthijs de Ligt started for the first time since recovering from Covid-19.

Alvaro Morata put Juve ahead in the 16th minute with a penalty, and Gianluca Frabotta doubled the lead with a volley from Dejan Kulusevski's assist in the 33rd minute.

Juventus extended the lead with Kulusevski's daisy-cutter in the second-half, before Federico Chiesa sealed the win with a mazy run in stoppage time.

In the day's earlier fixture, Aleksei Miranchuk's winner helped 10-man Atalanta edge past Lazio in a 3-2 thriller. The Dea will now face either Napoli or Spezia in the semi-finals.

