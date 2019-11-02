Juventus announce squad for Torino clash

Turin [Italy], Nov 2 (ANI): Juventus on Saturday announced their squad for the upcoming clash against Torino.

The club will compete against Torin in Serie A on Sunday.

Juventus tops the points table of Serie A as they have 26 points from 10 games. On the other hand, Torino holds the 13th spot with just 11 points.

Juventus squad: Szczesny, De Sciglio, De Ligt, Pjanic, Khedira, Ronaldo, Ramsey, Dybala, Douglas Costa, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Matuidi, Cuadrado, Bonucci, Higuain, Emre Can, Rugani, Demiral, Bentancur, Pinsoglio, Bernardeschi, Buffon. (ANI)



