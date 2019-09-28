Juventus announces squad for game against SPAL

Turin [Italy], Sept 28 (ANI): Italian club Juventus on Saturday announced a 20-man squad for the match Serie A fixture against SPAL.

Juventus have played five games so far in the tournament and only lost one match. With 13 points, they are placed number two at the points table.

Meanwhile, SPAL played five matches and only managed to win one. They have three points and are at the second last position of the standings.



Juventus squad: Szczesny, De Ligt, Pjanic, Khedira, Ronaldo, Ramsey, Dybala, Matuidi, Cuadrado, Bonucci, Higuain, Emre Can, Rugani, Rabiot, Demiral, Bentancur, Pinsoglio, Bernardeschi, Beruatto, and Buffon.

The match between Juventus and SPAL will be played at Juventus Stadium at 6:30 PM (IST). (ANI)

