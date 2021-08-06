Juventus FC apologises after posting racist tweet

Barcelona [Spain], August 6 (ANI): Juventus FC apologised after posting an image that contained racist gesture on their official Twitter feed of the women's team.



The Bianconeri Women's account shared an image of defender Cecilia Salvai wearing a cone as a hat and slanting her eyes with her fingers, which follows harmful, long-standing caricatures of people from Asia, as per Goal.com.

The tweet received thousands of replies in the 20 minutes that it was on the social media platform before it was deleted.

A few moments after it was deleted, Juventus posted a statement on Twitter: "We sincerely apologise that our tweet, which was not meant to cause controversy or have any racial undertones, may have offended anyone. Juventus has always been against racism and discrimination. #DifferencesMakeTheDifference."

Salvai's latest Instagram post has been flooded with comments calling her out for the gesture.

The picture was taken during a Juventus training session in Barcelona ahead of the game against the Champions League winners in Sunday's Joan Gamper Trophy, which will include a women's game for the first time. (ANI)