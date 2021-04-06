Juventus' Federico Bernardeschi tests positive for coronavirus

Turin [Italy], April 6 (ANI): Juventus' Federico Bernardeschi has tested positive for coronavirus, the club announced on Tuesday. The Italian side said that the player is in isolation and asymptomatic.



"Juventus Football Club announces that, during the checks provided for by the protocol in force, Federico Bernardeschi tested positive for Covid-19. The footballer is in isolation and asymptomatic," the club said in a statement.

"The club remains in contact with the relevant health authorities in the implementation of the protocols envisaged to allow training and match activities of the Team Group," it added.

Last Thursday, the club had announced that Leonardo Bonucci has tested positive for COVID-19. Juventus had said the player was tested upon returning from the Italian national team and the result came back positive.

"Leonardo Bonucci, upon returning from the Italian national team, this morning underwent a diagnostic molecular test for COVID-19 which came back positive. The player has already been placed in home isolation," the club had said.

Juventus is currently preparing for the Serie A clash against Napoli, scheduled to take place on Wednesday. (ANI)

