Juventus, Milan seal Champions League spots

Inter Milan and Atalanta had secured Champions League spots before the matchday, with Milan, Napoli, and Juventus vying for the last two tickets. The trio was locked together going into the final round, as Napoli were level with Milan on 76 points, one point ahead of Juventus, Xinhua reports.

Rome, May 24 (IANS) The race for the Champions League in Serie A came to an end on Sunday, as Juventus joined AC Milan to move into the prestigious competition, knocking out Napoli.

Juventus needed to beat Bologna in the final battle and hope either Milan or Napoli fail to wrap up all three points.

Juventus were 3-0 up in the first half at Dall'Ara stadium, and Alvaro Morata bagged his second after the break, Riccardo Orsolini scored a consolation goal for the home side.

AC Milan also pocketed the three points they needed by winning away to Atalanta 2-0 with a pair of penalties from Franck Kessie, but Napoli only snatched one point after a 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona.

As a result, Milan, Atalanta, and Juventus rank from second to fourth respectively, while Napoli is placed fifth.

Newly-crowned Inter finished their 2020-21 season in style, crushing Udinese 5-1, with five different players on the scoresheet.

Also on Sunday, Sassuolo beat Lazio 2-0, Spezia shared the spoils with Roma at 2-2, Torino drew with Benevento 1-1.

