Juventus snatch first win in Serie A

Rome, Sep 23 (IANS) The 36 times champions Juventus finally claimed their first victory in the new Serie A season, after a 3-2 win over Spezia in a thriller.

The Old Lady had a poor start to the season, just collecting two points in the opening four rounds after losing two matches.

But with Federico Chiesa back to action and Moise Kean starting at center-forward, Juventus, who won their last title in 2019-20, broke the deadlock in the 28th minute as Adrien Rabiot nodded a Leonardo Bonucci's long pass for Kean, who smashed in from the edge of the box, scoring the first goal since his return.