Kahn takes over Bayern after Rummenigge's departure

BERLIN, June 1 (IANS) Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is making way for his successor, goalkeeping great Oliver Kahn, earlier than the club expected.

Rummenigge signed a termination agreement six months ahead of schedule with the club.

"It's the most logical time for a step like that," Rummenigge said. "It's a farewell full of satisfaction and pride. I have the pleasure to hand over a well-oiled club when it comes to sporting, economic and structural purposes."