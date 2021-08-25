Kane confirms staying at Tottenham Hotspur this summer

London, Aug 25 (IANS) England forward Harry Kane announced on Wednesday that he will stay at Tottenham Hotspur for this summer. Kane's announcement comes after a failed potential move to Manchester City for the 2021/22 season.

Kane has three years left on his deal with Tottenham. He had asked to leave the club this summer in search of a team with which he could win a trophy this season. But as things stand, Kane will remain with his boyhood club this season under a new coach in Portugal's Nuno Espirito Santo.