Kane suffered injuries to both ankles: Mourinho

London [UK], January 29 (ANI): Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho said that Harry Kane has suffered injuries to both ankles during the club's match against Liverpool.



Liverpool registered a 3-1 win over Tottenham in the Premier League here on Friday. Kane was forced to withdraw at the half-time interval after suffering multiple knocks and Mourinho is expecting the player to be out for "a few weeks".

"Two ankles, the first was a bad tackle, it was Thiago, the second one I didn't know well. But two injuries in both ankles, the second one worst than the first one - a few weeks, I don't know," Goal.com quoted Mourinho as saying.

Tottenham will now be sweating over the player's fitness but Mourinho stressed that they will have to fight against it.

"There are some players you can't replace. When it happens it happens but I believe we have to fight against it, we cannot do anything else," he said.

During the match, Liverpool took the lead in first-half stoppage time as Sadio Mane squared for Roberto Firmino to slot in from close range. Trent Alexander-Arnold made it 2-0 in the 47th minute, fizzing a shot into the far corner after Hugo Lloris could only parry Mane's shot into his path.

Tottenham responded immediately as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored with a powerful strike, taking the scoreline to 2-1. However, Liverpool managed to restore their two-goal lead with Mane's strike in the 65th minute.

The result moves Liverpool to fourth place in the Premier League standings with 37 points, four points behind leaders Manchester City. Whereas, Tottenham are placed in the sixth position with 33 points. (ANI)

